Australia ball-tampering: Michael Vaughan 'pretty sure' it took place during winter Ashes

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan is "pretty sure" Australia were ball-tampering during their 4-0 winter Ashes series victory.

Australia opening batsman Cameron Bancroft admitted the offence during this week's Test loss to South Africa.

Captain Steve Smith, who knew about the plan in advance, has been banned for one Test and stood down as skipper of his Indian Premier League team.

However, he insisted it was "the first time this has happened".

Television footage on the third day of Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town showed Bancroft take what he said was yellow tape out of his trouser pocket before rubbing the ball.

After the day's play, Smith admitted the team's "leadership group" had a plan, carried out by Bancroft, to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage".

Vaughan, who captained England to an Ashes series victory on home soil in 2005, told BBC Sport: "I cannot think that has been come up with over lunch in Cape Town.

"I look at the amount of tape some of the fielders have worn, particularly during the Ashes series at mid-on and mid-off. You don't have to name names, they know who they are.

"I am pretty sure it was going on throughout the Ashes series - but it was not the reason England lost 4-0. They still would have lost the series."

He added: "I played cricket for 17 years and there was not a team I played in that did not come close to the line.

"There were many tricks teams would use out in the middle. You would see the ball get bounced into the rough to create reverse swing, you see sweets in the mouth, you see saliva put on the ball to keep the shine on it for longer.

"Is that right? Many will say not, but that is what has happened on the game of cricket for many years and will continue to happen. It is very hard to control.

"One unwritten rule is that you do not take an object out there to tamper with the ball. I am pretty sure the Australians and the players involved in that leadership group will face the consequences."

Analysis

Jim Maxwell, Australian Broadcasting Corporation commentator on BBC Radio 5 live

Smith is a good bloke, a fine cricketer - but he is a bit immature and naive.

He might have been led into something he should not have been thinking about and should have had more control as captain. It is going to cost him dearly. The psychological scars, these things never really go away.

I am sure Smith will lose the captaincy, as will vice-captain [David] Warner. They will cop a suspension for a match or two.

I am not sure where [coach] Darren Lehmann fits into this - but his numbers are marked.

I sat in on the press conference and had been brewing on it over night. When I sat there and started talking about the game, it hit me it was not right. It was such a hollow feeling at the game.

The crowd were quiet. There had been a few boos when the Aussies came on to the field, it felt like I was at a funeral rather than a celebration of cricket.