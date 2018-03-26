Paul Coughlin: Nottinghamshire all-rounder out for 'at least four months'

Paul Coughlin agreed a three-year contract with Nottinghamshire in September

Nottinghamshire's Paul Coughlin will miss at least four months of the coming season after a shoulder operation.

The 25-year-old all-rounder was hurt diving in the field during the England Lions' final match of their One-Day series against the West Indies A earlier this month.

Coughlin, who has yet to play for Notts after joining from Durham in September, underwent surgery last Wednesday.

"He has now got a long rehab to go through," said head coach Peter Moores.

"I think it's going to be at least four months before he gets on the park.

"What we're targeting is can we get him back for the last few Championship games of the season?

"If he gets back earlier than that then great, but we won't rush things and will make sure he is right," Moores told the club website.