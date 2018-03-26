Varun Aaron: India pace bowler signs for Leicestershire to replace Sohail Khan

Varun Aaron's Test career includes two appearances against England in 2014 at Old Trafford and The Oval

India fast bowler Varun Aaron is to join Leicestershire for part of the 2018 county season.

The 28-year-old will replace injured Sohail Khan, who had been set to fill the gap when Mohammad Abbas is part of Pakistan's side touring England.

Aaron will be available for County Championship and One-Day Cup games between 20 April and 20 June.

He has taken 18 wickets in nine Tests for India, and 11 in nine one-day international appearances.

"Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England," said Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon.

"We are getting a genuinely quick bowler, who has played a number of games for India and also enjoyed a fine domestic career.

"Varun is very keen to do well for us and get back in the India team again and we're really looking forward to him linking up with us."