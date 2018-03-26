BBC Sport - 'This Australian team will be remembered for cheating'

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan believes Australia have been 'ball-tampering for a while' and no matter how successful they are from now on, they will always be remembered for 'cheating.'

