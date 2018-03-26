BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering row: Simon Hughes explains what happened in Cape Town
How did Australia tamper with the ball?
- From the section Cricket
Cricket analyst Simon Hughes explains how Australia tampered with the ball during the third Test against South Africa.
READ MORE: The key questions for Australia after ball-tampering
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired