Cameron Bancroft's ball tampering 'out of character' - North

Marcus North played with Cameron Bancroft at Western Australia Warriors

Ex-Glamorgan captain and Australian cricketer Marcus North has said the ball tampering actions of Cameron Bancroft were "against his character".

Bancroft has been charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball during Australia's game against South Africa.

Bancroft and then captain Steve Smith have admitted it was a premeditated and calculated plan.

North said he was "disappointed" with his former Warriors team mate.

Television footage from the third day of the third Test show Bancroft rubbing yellow tape against the ball and then later hiding the object in his trousers.

Smith said Australia's "leadership group" had spoken about it and "thought it was a way to get an advantage".

TV cameras caught the moment Bancroft took what he said was yellow tape out of his pocket

"I don't know if I have have sympathy (for Bancroft)... I'm disappointed, it's against his character," said North, who was Glamorgan's one day captain for the 2013 season.

"I played with Cameron and one thing he is 100% dedicated to the team and if he's asked to do something he'll do it.

"I'm not saying that's right or gives him any excuse."

Steve Smith first captained Australia in December 2014, and took the role full-time when Michael Clarke retired after the 2015 Ashes in England

Speaking of Smith, North said he had brought the game of cricket into disrepute and "has to hold his hand up and take the consequences".

"I think being the Australian captain and you break the laws, you are inevitably going to have to give up the captaincy," he added.

North agreed Smith should no longer lead Australia, but said he did not want to lose him from cricket.

"He's a world class player and still has a lot to offer the game," added North.

North added it was not necessarily the incident of ball tampering itself, but more about the premeditation.

"These guys sat down - senior players and the captains - and had a discussion," said North.

Bancroft speaks to umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth and shows them a black cloth in his pocket

"For me it's the stupidity and the ignorance of these guys not to think 'we're doing the wrong thing, let's cut this conversation straight away'.

"They obviously haven't thought about the magnitude of what they're doing."

North added "we need to hear" from Australia coach Darren Lehmann to find out what he has to say and if he had any involvement in the controversy.

"But at the end of the day Steve Smith and Darren Lehmann are the two guys that are leading this side and that comes under his responsibility," added North.

"I think it's going to be difficult, I don't know if it's untenable just yet, but it will be interesting to see what Darren's got to say about the whole situation."