Ball tampering row: Cricket Australia to provide Tuesday update on findings

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

Cricket Australia says it expects to "fully update" people on Tuesday about its findings on the ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned for one match and fined his entire match fee by cricket's world governing body for his involvement.

But Australian cricket chiefs have held off on issuing punishments while they carry out their own inquiry.

"We know Australians want answers," said chief executive James Sutherland.

Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said the incident had "shocked and bitterly disappointed" him.

Many former players have criticised the actions of the current Australia team and management, with ex-skipper Michael Clarke - Smith's predecessor - describing it as "premeditated cheating".

Senior Cricket Australia (CA) officials Iain Roy and Pat Howard have arrived in South Africa to conduct an inquiry into the "specifics" of the incident.

Sutherland is travelling to Cape Town and will meet Roy and Howard on Tuesday to "understand the findings of the investigation to that point, and to determine recommended outcomes".

How the incident unfolded

Smith said the team's "leadership group" had agreed a plan, carried out by batsman Cameron Bancroft, to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage".

Bancroft admitted in a news conference following the third day's play that he had tampered with the ball while fielding, after television pictures showed him using what the 25-year-old opener says was yellow tape with grit on.

Smith, who appeared alongside Bancroft at the news conference, will miss the fourth and final Test of the series after being punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He also stepped down from his captaincy role for the final day of the Test, which Australia lost.

Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee and given three demerit points.

Smith, 28, admitted a charge of conduct "of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game", according to a statement from governing body the ICC.

ICC chief executive David Richardson said "the game needs to have a hard look at itself".

Australia lost 10 wickets in the final session of day four to lose the third Test by 322 runs. The final match of the ill-tempered series, which South Africa now lead 2-1, begins in Johannesburg on Friday.

'A terrible day', 'pathetic penalties' - how did people react?

Clarke said the incident was "a terrible day for Australian cricket" and condemned its instigators for choosing Bancroft to carry it out.

"I can't believe the leadership group have got a young kid playing in his eighth Test match to do this," Clarke told Australia's Channel Nine.

"We have got the best bowling attack in the world. We don't need to cheat to beat anyone."

Former Test vice-captain Adam Gilchrist told BBC Radio 5 live he was "stunned and shocked... embarrassed and sad".

The legendary wicketkeeper added: "Australian cricket is the laughing stock of the sporting world."

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie said he expected to see a "big change of personnel" in the current set-up following the incident.

"The Australia side has to have a deep reflection on how they go about the game, how they're perceived in the wider cricketing world," he said. "That perception isn't good, that's the brutal reality."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised the "pathetic penalties" handed down to Smith and Bancroft by the ICC. In a series of tweets, Vaughan said: "Surely this moment was the time to set a precedent. All the team should be penalised."

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew:

Ball-tampering has always happened in cricket but it's exceptionally difficult to prove. This time they have someone who has admitted his guilt - he's a captain, the act was premeditated and, worst of all, he has clearly coerced the most inexperienced player in his team to go out and do the dirty work for them, and that's awful.

Australia have very few friends in cricket at the moment. The boorish way in which they've behaved over the years hasn't helped.

The current series between Australia and South Africa has been ill-tempered. There's been bad blood about the way the Australians play the game.

Many in the cricket world will feel a sense of satisfaction today about what they'll see as chickens coming home to roost.

I really think this is an opportunity for the Australian authorities to look very carefully at their game.

The Daily Telegraph in Australia

More to follow.