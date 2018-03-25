BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Graeme Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia
Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia
- From the section Cricket
Former England spinner Graeme Swann says "friendless" Australia "deserve to get the book thrown at them", after captain Steve Smith was banned for one match for his part in a ball-tampering incident in the third Test against South Africa.
This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport, Sunday 25 March 2018.
