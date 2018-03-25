BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Graeme Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia

Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia

  • From the section Cricket

Former England spinner Graeme Swann says "friendless" Australia "deserve to get the book thrown at them", after captain Steve Smith was banned for one match for his part in a ball-tampering incident in the third Test against South Africa.

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport, Sunday 25 March 2018.

Top videos

Video

Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Adam Gilchrist: 'We're the laughing stock of the sporting world'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Reading

Video

Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

24/03/2018

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

England goalscorer Lingard takes on footballing cousin

Video

Cambridge seal convincing men's Boat Race win over Oxford

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Dominant Cambridge claim women's boat race win

  • From the section Rowing
Video

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks & celebs from Saturday's semis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired