BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Faf du Plessis says Steve Smith must be going through tough time

Ball tampering worse than ball shining - Du Plessis

  • From the section Cricket

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis says Australia committed a more serious offence in the third Test than he did two years ago when he was caught sucking on mints before using his saliva to shine the ball.

READ MORE: Ball-tampering row - Australia captain Steve Smith banned for one Test and fined

WATCH MORE: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

Top videos

Video

Ball tampering worse than ball shining - Du Plessis

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

FA People's Cup 2018 semi-final highlights

Video

Jones 'emotional' as he recalls end of Wales career

Video

Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Adam Gilchrist: 'We're the laughing stock of the sporting world'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Reading

Video

Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

24/03/2018

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

England goalscorer Lingard takes on footballing cousin

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired