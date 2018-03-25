BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Emotional Jim Maxwell struggles to commentate after controversy
Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy
- From the section Cricket
Listen as an emotional Jim Maxwell struggles to commentate, saying he "does not remember ever being as disappointed", after Australia admitted ball-tampering against South Africa.
READ MORE: Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner step down for rest of Test
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired