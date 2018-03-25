BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Emotional Jim Maxwell struggles to commentate after controversy

Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy

Listen as an emotional Jim Maxwell struggles to commentate, saying he "does not remember ever being as disappointed", after Australia admitted ball-tampering against South Africa.

READ MORE: Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner step down for rest of Test

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

Adam Gilchrist: 'We're the laughing stock of the sporting world'

Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

