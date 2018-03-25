BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shocked by 'cheating'
Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull
- From the section Cricket
Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister, says it is "beyond belief" that the national cricket team was involved in "cheating" during the third Test match against South Africa.
