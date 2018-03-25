BBC Sport - Australia ball-tampering: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shocked by 'cheating'

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull, the Australian prime minister, says it is "beyond belief" that the national cricket team was involved in "cheating" during the third Test match against South Africa.

READ MORE: Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner step down for rest of Test

Video

