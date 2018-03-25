Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner step down for rest of Test

Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have stepped down from their positions for the rest of the third Test against South Africa a day after admitting to ball tampering.

Smith said on Saturday that the team's "leadership group" had spoken about a plan to tamper with the ball, carried out by batsman Cameron Bancroft.

Tim Paine will be captain for the rest of the match, although Smith and Warner will continue to play.

The match is into its fourth day.

"This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands," said Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland.

"Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

"All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority,"

More to follow.