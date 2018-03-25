India women v England women: Danni Wyatt century brings record T20 victory

Wyatt joins Deandra Dottin of West Indies as the only women to score two T20 international centuries

Twenty20 tri-series, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium): India 198-4 (20 overs): Mandhana 76, Raj 53; Farrant 2-32 England 199-3 (18.4 overs): Wyatt 124, Beaumont 35; Sharma 2-36 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

Danni Wyatt's superb 52-ball century led England to the highest successful run chase in a women's Twenty20 international and a seven-wicket win over India in the tri-series in Mumbai.

Wyatt is only the second woman to score two T20 international hundreds and got England to their target of 199 with eight deliveries to spare.

India had earlier posted 198-4, the highest score made against England.

England top the table with two wins from two after also beating Australia.

They play Australia again on Wednesday, by which time their place in the final could be assured, if the Southern Stars beat India on Monday.

If England's eight-wicket victory over Australia on Friday was a complete performance, this win was made by the brilliance of Wyatt, who has now hit two centuries in three T20 innings.

The Brabourne Stadium was once again ideal for run-scoring, with a flat pitch and rapid outfield, and India bounced along after being asked to bat first.

England, below the standard the set with the ball against Australia, were often too short and Smriti Mandhana cashed in.

The left-handed opener made 76 from 40 balls, hitting to long-off and mid-wicket, in a stand of 129 with Mithali Raj (53).

After Mandhana was well held by Tammy Beaumont at point off Nat Sciver, Raj holed out to long-on where Jenny Gunn, becoming the first player - woman or man - to win 100 T20 international caps, took the catch.

England checked India's scoring - only 36 runs came between overs 13 and 18 - but 32 were added in the final two to leave the prospect of the record pursuit.

Wyatt crashed three fours from Jhulan Goswami's first over of the innings to begin a wonderful display of clean striking.

Hitting down the ground and through the off side, she combated the lack of pace from India's slower bowlers with deft movement down the pitch to thrash 15 fours and five sixes.

Wyatt added 61 for the first wicket with Bryony Smith (15), her 24-ball half-century beating the 29 deliveries taken by Charlotte Edwards against South Africa in 2007 to set a new record for the fastest fifty by an England woman.

A further 96 was shared with Beaumont (35), Wyatt reaching three figures by hitting off-spinner Deepti Sharma for a straight boundary. The 52 balls she took made it the second-fastest women's T20 international century of all time.

She fell for 124, caught at long-on off Sharma two runs short of the highest score in women's T20 internationals, leaving Sciver and captain Heather Knight to complete a huge chase with the minimum of fuss.