New Zealand v England: Joe Root falls on final ball of day four

Wagner had earlier dismissed Mark Stoneman

First Test, Eden Park, Auckland (day four of five) England 58 & 132-3: Stoneman 55 New Zealand 427-8 dec: Nicholls 145; Broad 3-78 England trail by 237 runs Scorecard

England captain Joe Root was dismissed on the final ball of day four as New Zealand took a big step towards victory in the first Test at Auckland.

Root gloved a bouncer from Trent Boult through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, leaving England on 132-3 at the close.

They trail New Zealand by 237 runs after the hosts declared their first innings on 427-8 with Henry Nicholls finishing on 145 not out.

England must bat out the final day for a draw.

New Zealand need seven wickets to inflict England's 10th defeat in their last 12 Test matches overseas.

Root's wicket fell on the fifth ball of the final over with no time for a new batsman to take to the field.

It also came a ball after he took a nasty hit to the glove from another bouncer from Boult and had to receive lengthy treatment.

More to follow.