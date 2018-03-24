BBC Sport - Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith admit ball-tampering plan for Australia against South Africa
Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan
- From the section Cricket
Watch Australia's Cameron Bancroft admit ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa and skipper Steve Smith reveal the team's "leadership group" planned it.
READ MORE: Cameron Bancroft admits to ball-tampering, Steve Smith knew in advance
