North v South: Worcestershire's Joe Clarke hits ton to claim series

Worcestershire's Joe Clarke
Joe Clarke made 920 runs in the 2017 County Championship
North v South, Kensington Oval
North 296-8: Clarke 112, Mullaney 52; Barber 2-48
South 200: Pope 68
North won by 96 runs
Scorecard

Worcestershire's Joe Clarke made 112 from 98 balls to steer the North to victory in the decisive third match against the South in Barbados.

Clarke struck 10 fours and five sixes and Steven Mullaney made a 45-ball 52 to steer his side to an above-par total on a slow, low Kensington Oval wicket.

The total proved comfortably enough as leg-spinners Brett D'Oliveira and Matt Parkinson strangled the South reply.

Ollie Pope made 68 in 76 balls but his innings found little support.

The Surrey right-hander opened the batting in place of Nick Gubbins - a centurion in the first two matches of the series - who suffered a hamstring injury while fielding and will undergo a scan in London on Monday.

Saqib Mahmood claimed the crucial wicket of Pope and also removed Laurie Evans to finish the series with eight wickets.

