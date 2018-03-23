BBC Sport - Ireland v Afghanistan: How Afghan batsmen chased down target- highlights

Watch: Afghanistan batsmen end Ireland World Cup hopes

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Afghanistan chase down their run target to beat Ireland and reach the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Afghanistan beat Ireland to World Cup place

Available to UK users only.

