David Payne: Gloucestershire seamer to have ankle surgery
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire seamer David Payne is to have ankle surgery next week and will miss the start of the season.
The 27-year-old was the club's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast last year and took 28 wickets in 11 County Championship Division Two matches.
Ex-England Under-19 player Payne is a product of Gloucestershire's academy and is under contract until 2019.
Kent provide the opposition for the county's four-day campaign opener at Canterbury on Friday, 13 April.