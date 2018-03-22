David Payne: Gloucestershire seamer to have ankle surgery

David Payne celebrates taking a wicket
David Payne has taken 198 first-class wickets, 101 List A wickets and 65 Twenty20 wickets

Gloucestershire seamer David Payne is to have ankle surgery next week and will miss the start of the season.

The 27-year-old was the club's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast last year and took 28 wickets in 11 County Championship Division Two matches.

Ex-England Under-19 player Payne is a product of Gloucestershire's academy and is under contract until 2019.

Kent provide the opposition for the county's four-day campaign opener at Canterbury on Friday, 13 April.

