Women's Super League: Surrey Stars sign South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk

Dane van Niekerk is South Africa's third most-capped player in ODIs despite being just 24

Surrey Stars have signed South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk as an overseas player for the Women's Super League.

Van Niekerk, a 24-year-old all-rounder, is hugely experienced, having played 88 ODIs and 62 T20s for her country.

She joins Proteas team-mates Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee at the Stars.

"We have three fantastic overseas cricketers, all with their own different strengths, and they hugely complement the final squad selections," said head coach Richard Bedbrook.

Van Niekerk, who bowls leg-spin and bats at the top of the order, has scored 1,535 runs at an average of 31.97 in ODIs and captained South Africa to the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup.

Completing Surrey's 15-player squad for the 2018 Super League are academy graduates Rhianna Southby and Eva Gray, plus Mady Villiers from Essex.

Cordelia Griffith, Kirstie White and Naomi Dattani, who played for the Stars in 2016 and 2017, have not been included in the squad.

Surrey Stars squad: Natalie Sciver (c), Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekirk, Sophia Dunkley, Ellen Burt, Grace Gibbs, Hannah Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers, Eva Gray