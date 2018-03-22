England 58 all out: New Zealand bowl tourists out before lunch

Moeen Ali was one of five batsmen who failed to score

England were bowled out for 58 - their sixth lowest Test total - on the first day of the Test series in New Zealand.

Playing their first Test since losing the Ashes 4-0 in Australia, England were dismissed in 20.4 overs in an hour and 35 minutes at Eden Park, Auckland.

They slipped to 27-9 before number nine Craig Overton's unbeaten 33 took them past their previous lowest total of 45.

Trent Boult took 6-32 and Tim Southee 4-25 as five batsmen made ducks, equalling England's record.

Boult, in particular, and Southee utilised swinging conditions with the pink ball after New Zealand won the toss in the first day-night Test to be played in the country.

But the technique of England's batsmen was horribly exposed, with Mark Stoneman the only other player to reach double figures.

The tourists became only the fifth side to be bowled out in the first session of a Test.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann told BBC Test Match Special: "It's been awful from ball one. Too many were out playing airy fairy drives. When you get a on roll when everything is going badly."

"It's a perfect storm and it felt unstoppable. It felt like there was going to be a wicket every ball."

England's lowest Test totals 45 v Australia, Sydney, 1887 46 v West Indies, Port of Spain, 1994 51 v West Indies, Kingston, 2009 52 v Australia, The Oval, 1948 53 v Australia, Lord's, 1888 58 v New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

More to follow