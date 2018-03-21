BBC Sport - Ben Stokes: England all-rounder 'three-in-one player' - Joe Root
Stokes is a three-in-one player - Root
- From the section Cricket
England captain Joe Root says the two-Test series against New Zealand should be a "really good challenge" and "one that he's thoroughly looking forward to".
All-rounder Ben Stokes is returning to the team and Root describes him as a "three-in-one player".
