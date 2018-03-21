BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: West Indies v Scotland - Evin Lewis takes direct hit from team-mate

Ouch! Lewis takes direct hit from team-mate

West Indies' Marlon Samuels clatters a drive into the back of team-mate Evin Lewis' leg during their World Cup Qualifier match against Scotland in Harare.

Follow live text commentary of West Indies v Scotland here.

