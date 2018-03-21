BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: West Indies v Scotland - Chris Gayle out with first ball of match

Out! Scotland remove Gayle with first ball of match

Scotland seam bowler Safyaan Sharif claims the wicket of West Indies danger man Chris Gayle with the first ball of their World Cup Qualifier match in Harare.

Out! Scotland remove Gayle with first ball of match

