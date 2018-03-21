BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: West Indies v Scotland - Chris Gayle out with first ball of match
Out! Scotland remove Gayle with first ball of match
- From the section Cricket
Scotland seam bowler Safyaan Sharif claims the wicket of West Indies danger man Chris Gayle with the first ball of their World Cup Qualifier match in Harare.
Follow live text commentary of West Indies v Scotland here.
Available to UK users only.
