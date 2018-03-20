World Cup Qualifier: Afghanistan beat UAE to keep hopes alive

Najibullah and Gulbadin rescued Afghanistan after they lost five wickets within the first 16 overs

World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes, Harare (Old Hararians): United Arab Emirates 177 (43 overs): Anwar 64, Naveed 45; Rashid 5-41, Dawlat 3-45 Afghanistan 178-5 (34.3 overs): Gulbadin 74*, Najibullah 63* Afghanistan won by five wickets Scorecard

Afghanistan retain a slender hope of World Cup qualification after a scare against United Arab Emirates, who were already eliminated from contention.

Needing 178 to win, Afghanistan slumped to 54-5 before Gulbadin Naib (74 not out) and Najibullah Zadran (63 not out) added 124 to see them home in Harare.

However, they still need other results in the final round to go their way.

If the UAE pull off a shock win over Zimbabwe on Thursday, Afghanistan can qualify if they beat Ireland on Friday.

However, they might also need to boost their net run rate, depending on the result of West Indies' winner-takes-all game against Scotland on Wednesday.

You can follow live text commentary on West Indies v Scotland, with in-play video highlights, on the BBC Sport website and app.