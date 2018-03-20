Paul Coughlin: Nottinghamshire all-rounder to have surgery on shoulder

Paul Coughlin signed a three-year contract with Nottinghamshire in September

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Paul Coughlin will have an operation on Wednesday to repair his right shoulder.

The 25-year-old, who signed a three-year deal with Notts in September, suffered the injury on England Lions duty in West Indies earlier this month.

Notts head coach Peter Moores said: "It's a very serious injury and we are not going to see him for a while.

"But in physio James Pipe and all the medical staff he's in the best hands, and hopefully the surgery goes well."

Coughlin, who topped Durham's T20 Blast batting averages last season, rejected a deal with the north-east county to move to Trent Bridge.

"I'm sure he will commit everything to the rehab which he will have to do, and realistically there is going to be a big chunk of the season which he is going to have to miss," Moores added.

"We all feel for him and support him all the way through so that when he is ready to come back, he comes back with a bang because we know we are going to get a very good player."