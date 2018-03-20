Katie George takes hat-trick as England's women win warm-ups against India A

Uncapped teenager Katie George (centre) helped Southern Vipers to last summer's Super League final

Twenty20 warm-up match, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium): Match 2 (Tuesday): India A 85-9 (20 overs): Vanitha 40, George 4-6, Wyatt 2-7 England 210-4 (20 overs): Sciver 54 (retired), Wyatt 46 (retired), Beaumont 31 England won by nine wickets (batted on) - scorecard (external site)

Uncapped teenager Katie George took a hat-trick on her first appearance for England as they cruised past India A in the second of their warm-up games for the forthcoming Twenty20 tri-series.

George, 18, ripped through the middle order, taking four wickets for six runs in three overs as the hosts could only reach 85-9 from 20 overs in Mumbai.

England eased past the target in 8.3 overs, but batted on, making 210-4.

Danni Wyatt (46) and Nat Sciver (51) both hit nine fours before retiring.

Meanwhile, Alice Davidson-Richards - in her first innings for England - hit a six in her unbeaten 26 from 11 balls at the Brabourne Stadium.

Earlier, Southern Vipers left-arm seamer George - whose chance comes after pace spearhead Katherine Brunt was rested for this tour - struck in her second over.

She bowled Dayalan Hemalatha, trapped Harleen Deol first ball and then bowled Monika Das with the hat-trick delivery, later returning to have Radha Yadav caught behind.

Match 1 (Monday): England 176-4 (20 overs): Beaumont 57*, Knight 52, Smith 50 India A 131 (20 overs): Hemalatha 41, Farrant 2-21, Shrubsole 2-23, Sciver 2-26 England won by 45 runs - scorecard (external site)

Monday's first warm-up game, as England beat the same opposition by 45 runs, was similarly one-sided.

Another rookie, uncapped Surrey Stars right-hander Bryony Smith, made 50 opening the batting as England hit 176-4 from their 20 overs, with Tammy Beaumont (57 not out) and captain Heather Knight (52) also in the runs.

Seam trio Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant and Sciver then took two wickets each as India A were bowled out for 131.

The tri-series begins at the same venue on Thursday, with hosts India facing Australia, before England play their first match against Australia on Friday.