South Africa's Kagiso Rabada ban reduced after appeal
South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada can play in the final two Test matches against Australia after he won an appeal to have his series ban reduced.
The 22-year-old was initially deemed to have deliberately made contact with tourists' captain Steve Smith after dismissing him in the second Test.
The punishment took him to eight demerit points in a 24-month period, resulting in a two-Test ban.
But the charge was reduced on appeal, leaving him free to play.
