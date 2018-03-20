South Africa's Kagiso Rabada ban reduced after appeal

Breaking news

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada can play in the final two Test matches against Australia after he won an appeal to have his series ban reduced.

The 22-year-old was initially deemed to have deliberately made contact with tourists' captain Steve Smith after dismissing him in the second Test.

The punishment took him to eight demerit points in a 24-month period, resulting in a two-Test ban.

But the charge was reduced on appeal, leaving him free to play.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired