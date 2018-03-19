BBC Sport - Stuart Broad: England bowler "still hungry" for success

I'm still hungry to play for England - Broad

  • From the section Cricket

As England prepare to face New Zealand in the first Test in Auckland on Thursday, bowler Stuart Broad says he still has the "hunger" to play at the highest level.

Read more: Broad one wicket away from claiming 400 Test wickets

Top videos

Video

I'm still hungry to play for England - Broad

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot badminton rally

Video

Football DIY - Players fix broken net in A-League game

Video

LeBron's 'tomahawk slam' leads NBA plays of the week

Video

Highlights: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (aet)

Video

Highlights: Wigan 0-2 Southampton

Video

Celebrations for Ireland, aerial ping pong & a crocodile roll

Video

Italy beat Scotland in muddy conditions

Video

Highlights: Ireland's Balbirnie hits century in win over Scots

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Six Nations: Vote for your try of the tournament

Video

Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Video

'I blame everybody': Mourinho unhappy despite win

Video

Highlights: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired