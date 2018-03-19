BBC Sport - Stuart Broad: England bowler "still hungry" for success
I'm still hungry to play for England - Broad
- From the section Cricket
As England prepare to face New Zealand in the first Test in Auckland on Thursday, bowler Stuart Broad says he still has the "hunger" to play at the highest level.
