New Zealand v England: Martin Guptill added to Black Caps squad for first Test

First Test: New Zealand v England Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: 22-26 March

New Zealand have added Martin Guptill to their squad for the first Test against England, which starts in Auckland on Thursday.

The 31-year-old will provide cover for Ross Taylor, who is recovering from a thigh injury.

Guptill hit 73 against England in a tour game last week.

"With Martin having played in the middle order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us," said selector Gavin Larsen.

The first Test in the two-match series starts at Eden Park, Auckland, on Thursday at 01:00 GMT.

New Zealand squad: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

England squad: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach.