BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: Ireland's Balbirnie hits century in win over Scotland
Highlights: Ireland's Balbirnie hits century in win over Scots
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Ireland keep their chances of making the 2019 World Cup alive by defeating in-form Scotland by 25 runs in Harare.
