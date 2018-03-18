BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: Ireland's Balbirnie hits century in win over Scotland

Highlights: Ireland's Balbirnie hits century in win over Scots

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as Ireland keep their chances of making the 2019 World Cup alive by defeating in-form Scotland by 25 runs in Harare.

READ MORE: Ireland beat Scots to keep hopes alive

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ireland's Balbirnie hits century in win over Scots

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pedro heads extra-time winner for Chelsea

Video

Vardy equaliser sends FA Cup quarter into extra-time

Video

Morata gives Chelsea lead at Leicester

Video

Highlights: Wigan 0-2 Southampton

Video

Celebrations for Ireland, aerial ping pong & a crocodile roll

Video

Italy beat Scotland in muddy conditions

Video

Six Nations: Vote for your try of the tournament

Video

Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Video

'I blame everybody': Mourinho unhappy despite win

Video

Highlights: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham

Video

Highlights: Wales 14-13 France

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired