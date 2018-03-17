Kevin Pietersen: Michael Vaughan praises 'retiring' ex-England team-mate

Pietersen scored 8,181 runs in 104 Tests with a 47.28 average

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Kevin Pietersen was the "best batsman I had the pleasure to play with" after his ex-team-mate appeared to announce his retirement.

Pietersen, 37, had been playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Twenty20 Pakistan Super League.

But he chose not to travel to Pakistan for a play-off after the group stage in the United Arab Emirates.

Pietersen said on social media: "Boots up! Feet up! Family, animals, golf...!"

South African-born Pietersen was part of four Ashes victories and briefly captained England, while he starred when the national team won the World T20 title in 2010.

However, he was told he was no longer part of England's plans in February 2014 in the wake of a 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

"Not everyone's cup of tea but you will do for me," former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted. "Best batsman I had the pleasure to play with and the first England batsman that put fear into the Aussies."

Following the end of his international career, Pietersen predominantly became a globe-trotting T20 specialist, playing in the T20 leagues in Australia, India, South Africa, West Indies and the PSL.

His last appearance in England came for county side Surrey last summer.

"I'm super proud of everything," added Pietersen. "Thank you for all the quite lovely messages! I loved entertaining you all!

"Ciao, cricket! I love this game!"