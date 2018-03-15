BBC Sport - BBC School Report: The Devon girl playing cricket with the men
The Devon girl playing cricket with the men
- From the section Women's Cricket
BBC South West's School Reporter, Maddy, looks into whether enough is being done to encourage female cricketers into the sport in Devon.
Maddy has to play in a men's team in Topsham because of the lack of women's teams across the county and wider South West.
