World Cup Qualifier: Scotland defeat UAE by 73 runs in Super Sixes

Richie Berrington is now Scotland's most capped player with 211 appearances

World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes, Bulawayo Scotland 322-6 (50 overs): Cross 114, MacLeod 78; Mustafa 4-56 United Arab Emirates: 249 (47.4 overs): Usman 80, Raza 50; Sole 4-68 Scotland win by 73 runs Scorecard

Matt Cross top scored on 114 as Scotland opened the Super Sixes stage at the World Cup Qualifier with a 73-run win over United Arab Emirates.

Opening batsman Cross lasted until the 44th over, with support from captain Kyle Coetzer (43) and Calum MacLeod (78), as the Scots reached 322-6.

Richie Berrington finished on 37 not out on his record 211th appearance.

Chasing Scotland's fourth-highest one-day international total, UAE were all out for 249 in the 48th over.

Muhammad Usman (80) and Ahmed Raza (50) offered resistance, but Scotland never looked like surrendering the initiative, with Chris Sole picking up four wickets.

Scotland remain unbeaten in Zimbabwe, with Super Six games against Ireland and West Indies to come.

The top two teams from the 10-team Qualifier will take part in next summer's World Cup in England and Wales.

Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier

Group B

Sunday, 4 March - Afghanistan v Scotland (won by seven wickets)

Tuesday, 6 March - Scotland v Hong Kong (won by four wickets)

Thursday, 8 March - Scotland v Nepal (won by four wickets)

Monday, 12 March - Zimbabwe v Scotland (match tied)

Super Sixes

Thursday, 15 March - United Arab Emirates v Scotland (won by 73 runs)

Sunday, 18 March - Ireland v Scotland

Wednesday, 21 March - Scotland v West Indies