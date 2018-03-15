England to play three Tests, five ODIs & a T20 in Sri Lanka in October/November 2018

England in Sri Lanka
England will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international in Sri Lanka in October and November.

The winter schedule begins with a five-match ODI series, starting with a day-night game in Dambulla on 10 October.

The sole T20 game takes place on 27 October in Colombo, before the Test series begins on 6 November in Galle.

The Tests - England's first in Sri Lanka since 2012 - will be held in Galle, Pallekele and Colombo.

England drew their last Test series in Sri Lanka 1-1 and travelled again in 2014 for a seven-match one-day series, which the hosts won 5-2.

After spending Christmas at home, they are next scheduled to visit West Indies in the spring.

England's winter tour of Sri Lanka in 2018

October

5 50-over tour match v Colombo (RPS)

6 50-over tour match v Colombo (RPS)

10 1st ODI, Dambulla (d/n)

13 2nd ODI, Dambulla

17 3rd ODI, Pallekele

20 4th ODI, Pallekele

23 5th ODI, Pallekele (d/n)

27 Twenty20 international, Colombo (RPS)

30-31 Two-day tour match, Colombo (NCC)

November

1-2 Two-day tour match v CCC, Colombo

6-10 1st Test, Galle

14-18 2nd Test, Kandy

23-27 3rd Test, Colombo (SSC)

