New Zealand XI v England: Liam Livingstone makes 88 as batsmen struggle

Newly appointed Lancashire captain, Livingstone averages 45.90 from 33 first-class matches

Tour match, Hamilton, day two of two: New Zealand XI 376: Blundell 131 (retired), Jamieson 101 (retired); Anderson 4-56 England 319-14: Livingstone 88, Root 50 not out; Kuggeleijn 4-50 Match drawn Scorecard

Liam Livingstone made 88 as England's batsmen struggled on the second and final day of their day-night tour match against a New Zealand XI in Hamilton.

England lost 14 wickets in the day, with Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman and James Vince all falling twice.

They were 195-10 after 46 overs, with seven batsmen caught by either the wicketkeeper or the slips.

Only Livingstone impressed, with the uncapped batsman hitting 13 fours and one six as England ended on 319.

England have another two-day tour match - this time played with a red ball - beginning on Friday at the same ground, before the first Test begins on 22 March.

This match was designed so that England would field all day on the first day, and bat all day on Thursday - no matter how many wickets fell.

Stoneman departed for seven to a decent angled delivery from all-rounder Seth Rance on his first visit to the crease, but sent a simple catch to mid-on for two in his second attempt.

Vince - who averaged 26.88 in the recent Ashes series in Australia - edged behind for 14 before being trapped lbw by a Rance full toss for 31 in the final half-hour.

Neither Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow nor Moeen Ali passed 20 against the pink ball while Cook, who was bowled for 30 in his first innings, fell for 14 in his second knock.

However, Livingstone - the only new face in the England party from the Ashes squad, having been preferred to Gary Ballance - played a solid innings.

Captain Joe Root, who was lbw for one in his first innings, also made an unbeaten 50 to end the day.

"I was pretty calm today and that's the sort of way I've tried to treat my cricket growing up," Livingstone told BBC Sport.

"The pitch, with the new ball, is pretty bowler-friendly. I found it tough early on but the pitch, once you got in, I found it easier to score."