Matt Henry: Kent sign New Zealand fast bowler for the first half of the season

Matt Henry has taken 99 wickets in 50 matches across all three formats for New Zealand

Kent have signed New Zealand paceman Matt Henry as their overseas player for the first half of 2018 season.

Henry, 26, will be available for the first seven matches of the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

The right-armer has played nine Tests for the Black Caps and taken 167 wickets in 46 first-class games.

"Matt is an excellent bowler who will add international experience as well as pace and penetration to our attack," said director of cricket Paul Downton.

Henry played for Worcestershire and Derbyshire in the T20 Blast in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

He follows South African batsman Heino Kuhn in joining the Championship Division Two side, who have appointed Sam Billings as captain following Sam Northeast's move to Hampshire.

Kent begin their campaign against Gloucestershire on 13 April at Canterbury.