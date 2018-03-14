Ryan Sidebottom: Former England bowler joins Surrey as a bowling consultant

Ryan Sidebottom won three County Championship titles with Yorkshire and two with Nottinghamshire

Former England and Yorkshire seamer Ryan Sidebottom has joined Surrey as a bowling consultant.

Sidebottom, 40, retired in 2017 having taken 762 first-class wickets and won five County Championship titles over a 20-year playing career.

The left-armer also played 65 internationals for England across all three formats between 2001 and 2010.

"It's great to be back in the game and I can't wait to get out there working with the boys," Sidebottom said.

"Hopefully I can bring my experience to help support the team and staff as we target some silverware."

Sidebottom will work with Surrey bowling coach Geoff Arnold over the first half of the County Championship season in red-ball cricket.

He joins head coach Michael di Venuto's staff along with recently-appointed assistant coach Vikram Solanki and head of strength and conditioning Darren Venness, who was hired from Somerset.

Surrey begin their County Championship campaign at the Oval against Hampshire in Division One on 20 April.