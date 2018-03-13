Chris Dent: Batsman named Gloucestershire captain after signing new two-year deal

Chris Dent came through the Gloucestershire academy and has spent his entire career with the club

Batsman Chris Dent has signed a new two-year contract with Gloucestershire and has been made the new club captain.

The 27-year-old will lead the side in the County Championship and One-Day Cup this summer and will remain with the club until September 2020.

The opener takes over the four-day captaincy from Gareth Roderick and the 50-over role from Michael Klinger.

"I'm excited and proud to have the opportunity to captain Gloucestershire," he said.

"I have been lucky enough to learn from many fantastic captains over my eight playing years. I hope to bring a mixture of my own qualities and the qualities that I have learnt from these captains to lead the team positively throughout the season."

Dent, who scored 894 runs at an average of 42.57 in Championship Division Two last season, takes over the One-Day Cup captaincy with Klinger taking time away from cricket to be with his family after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gloucestershire have yet to decide who will skipper the team in T20 Blast.