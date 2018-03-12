Paul Coughlin: Nottinghamshire all-rounder dislocates shoulder

Paul Coughlin bowls for England Lions against Perth Scorchers
Paul Coughlin joined Notts in September 2017 after turning down a new deal at Durham

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Paul Coughlin has dislocated his right shoulder while playing for England Lions in West Indies.

Coughlin will now be unavailable for the ECB's three North v South Series games in Barbados from 18-23 March.

The 25-year-old was kept in hospital overnight and will be assessed again after he has returned to England.

"He always puts in 100% on the field and sometimes these things can happen," director of cricket Mick Newell said.

"The first thing for Paul is to get back to England where we can assess the injury further and from there we can get him all the treatment he needs."

