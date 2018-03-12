World Cup Qualifier: Scotland tie with Zimbabwe

Scotland bowler Saafyan Sharif took five wickets against the host nation

World Cup Qualifier Group B, Bulawayo Zimbabwe 210 (46.4 overs): Ervine 57, Taylor 44; Sharif 5-33, Leask 4-37 Scotland 210 (49.1 overs): Berrington 47, Coetzer 39, Leask 28 not out; Cremer 3-21, Chisoro 3-42 Match tied Scorecard

Scotland tied with Zimbabwe in their final group game at the World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo.

The Scots needed two runs from the last over to win but tailender Brad Wheal was caught behind without scoring, leaving both sides 210 all out.

Michael Leask was left standing on 28 not out, while Saafyan Sharif took five wickets against the host nation.

Scotland and Zimbabwe, both unbeaten, had already sealed progress to the Super Sixes stage of the tournament.

Afghanistan also progress from Group B despite winning just one of their four matches.

In Group A, Ireland and West Indies are through, with Netherlands needing a win against the latter to overhaul United Arab Emirates.

The excellent bowling of Sharif and Leask, who took four wickets, made sure Zimbabwe did not build significantly on 143-5, with Craig Ervine top-scoring on 57.

The dismissal of captain Kyle Coetzer (39) left the Scots wobbling on 69-4 but Richie Berrington (47) and George Munsey (29) steadied the ship.

Leask made 28 from 28 balls to get Scotland within touching distance of a fourth victory from four outings.

However, Mark Watt skied the final ball of the 49th over to fall on 17, bringing last man Wheal to the crease with two runs required.

A wide tied the scores but Wheal edged the next delivery to wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor, leaving Scotland behind group winners Zimbabwe on net run rate.

The top two teams from the 10-team Qualifier will take part in next summer's World Cup in England and Wales.

Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier

Sunday, 4 March - Afghanistan v Scotland (won by seven wickets)

Tuesday, 6 March - Scotland v Hong Kong (won by four wickets)

Thursday, 8 March - Scotland v Nepal (won by four wickets)

Monday, 12 March - Zimbabwe v Scotland (match tied)