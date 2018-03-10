Kagiso Rabada: South Africa paceman charged after clash with Steve Smith

Rabada has already taken nine wickets in the series to date

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada may miss the rest of the four-Test series against Australia following an incident with their captain Steve Smith.

Rabada, 22, brushed shoulders with Smith after celebrating his lbw dismissal during a five-wicket haul in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

He has been charged with a level two breach of cricket's code of conduct and could face a two-Test ban.

Rabada has contested the charge on the basis of unintentional contact.

The charge against Rabada was brought by on-field umpires, Kumar Dharmasena and Chris Gaffaney, and Saturday evening's hearing will be conducted by International Cricket Council match referee Jeff Crowe.

Rabada, who was suspended for one Test against England last summer following an altercation with Ben Stokes, has five demerit points on his disciplinary record and will face a ban of two Tests if he reaches eight.

Level two offences carry a penalty of three to four points and a fine of 50-100% of the match fee.

It is the second incident of a bad-tempered series after Australia vice-captain David Warner was fined 75% of his match fee for an altercation in a stairwell with the home side's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the first Test.

The Australians lead after a 118-run victory in the first Test in Durban.