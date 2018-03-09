BBC Sport - New Zealand v England: Trevor Bayliss sees chance to 'perform under pressure'
Chance to perform under pressure - Bayliss
- From the section Cricket
The decisive final match of the one-day series in New Zealand is a "good opportunity to perform under pressure" before next year's World Cup, says England coach Trevor Bayliss.
