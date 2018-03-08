World Cup Qualifier: Scotland progress with victory over Nepal

Kyle Coetzer was the only Scottish player to get more than 20 runs in their third Group B match

World Cup Qualifier Group B, Bulawayo Nepal 149 (47.7 overs): Khadka 63, Regmi 24 Scotland 153-6 (41.3 overs): Coetzer 88, Wallace 17 Scotland won by four wickets Scorecard

Scotland guaranteed a place in the Super Sixes stage of the World Cup Qualifier thanks to a four-wicket win against Nepal.

The Scots chased a total of 150 after Nepal were all out for 149, including Paras Khadka's63.

Grant Bradburn's side were struggling at 122-6 but captain Kyle Coetzer's unbeaten 88 sealed victory.

Scotland face hosts Zimbabwe in their final Group B match on Monday. The top three teams from two groups progress.

Scotland followed up victories over Afghanistan and Hong Kong to make it three out of three in Bulawayo.

They made a good start as Stuart Whittingham (3-35) and Safyaan Sharif (2-21) reduced Nepal to 14-4.

Basanta Regmi was 24 not out as Alasdair Evans took the wickets of Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi to bring the Nepalese innings to an end.

Coetzer was forced to bide his time with the bat as wickets tumbled regularly at the other end.

Matt Cross (14), Calum MacLeod (15), Harry Munsey (10) and Craig Wallace (17) combined with the skipper to get the Scots over the line.

Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier (Group B):

Sunday, 4 March - Afghanistan v Scotland (won by seven wickets)

Tuesday, 6 March - Scotland v Hong Kong (won by four wickets)

Thursday, 8 March - Scotland v Nepal (won by four wickets)

Monday, 12 March - Zimbabwe v Scotland