Mohammad Shahzad: ICC bans Afghanistan wicketkeeper for two games

Opening batsman Shahzad has been one of Afghanistan's key players on their rise to Test status, and averages 33.70 in ODI cricket

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad has been suspended for two games by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It is a major blow to their chances at the ICC World Cup Qualifier, where they have lost their opening two games.

Keeper-batsman Shahzad hit his bat hard down on an adjacent pitch after he was out during Tuesday's defeat by Zimbabwe - earning him an ICC demerit point.

He already had three demerit points on his record, and reaching four points within 24 months brings a suspension.

Shahzad, 30, accepted the charge of "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match" after his action left a significant divot, and he was also fined 15% of his match fee.

His previous three points came from a transgression during a Twenty20 international against the United Arab Emirates in December 2016.

Shahzad recently returned to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for an anti-doping violation.

Mujeeb, Taylor and Nizakat also punished

Former captain Taylor recently returned to Zimbabwe's colours after a spell as a Kolpak player with English county side Nottinghamshire

Following the same match, Shahzad's Afghanistan team-mate Mujeeb Zadran and Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor were also sanctioned.

Off-spinner Mujeeb, 16, was fined 50% of his match fee and given three demerit points by the ICC match referee after fielding the ball off his own bowling and throwing it back at Taylor - who the ball narrowly missed as he had not left his crease - "in a dangerous manner". The teenager contested the charge.

Keeper-batsman Taylor, 32, accepted a 15% fine and one demerit point for showing dissent to an umpire after an lbw appeal was turned down.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan was fined 50% of his match fee and handed three demerit points for "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" after using his shoulder against Scotland bowler Alasdair Evans during Tuesday's game, which the Scots won by four wickets.

The top two teams from the 10-team World Cup Qualifier, which is taking place in Zimbabwe until 25 March, qualify for next summer's World Cup in England and Wales.