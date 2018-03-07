Andy Nash: Former Somerset chairman steps down as ECB director

Andy Nash served as chairman of Somerset form January 2008 to January 2018

Andy Nash has stepped down as a non-executive director of the England and Wales Cricket Board as a result of "significant differences".

The former Somerset chairman had been a member of the ECB's board since 2004.

Nash said plans to compensate Test venues - reported by the Times to be £500,000 for each year they miss out on a Test - "suggest a move to promote eight counties as first among equals".

"This is not a direction of travel I can live with," he wrote.

Nash stepped down as Somerset chairman in January in order to be able to continue in his role as a director at the ECB.

Test match venues for the period 2020-2024 were announced last month - with The Oval, Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge the only six listed.

The Swalec Stadium in Cardiff and Hampshire's Ageas Bowl have also staged Tests, but none since 2015 and 2014 respectively, while Durham lost the right to stage Test cricket at their Riverside ground two years ago because of financial problems, which saw the club demoted to Division Two of the County Championship.

Andy Nash's resignation letter in full

"I hereby resign with immediate effect from the ECB board.

"I've recently become concerned that the standards of corporate governance at [the] ECB are falling well short of what's acceptable and in all conscience I can't allow myself to be associated with it.

"I would be failing in my duty as a director if I didn't bring these to the Board's attention. The current fiasco over the actual/alleged/planned payments to TMGs [Test Match Grounds] is an examplar.

"Whether intentional or not it clearly signals to many a move to promote eight counties as the first among equals. As an ardent supporter of the 18 FCCs [first-class counties] this is not a direction of travel I can live with.

"It's also come to my attention that my actions as a listening and conscientious NXD [non-executive director] are sadly misunderstood and misinterpreted by yourself.

"I sincerely regret that because all I want is the best for the game and for good governance of the ECB.

"I wish English county cricket every future success. It's been an enormous privilege to serve this great game as a County Chairman and ECB Board Director since 2004."