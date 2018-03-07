Leicestershire: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi signs for T20 Blast

Mohammad Nabi is currently playing for Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe

Leicestershire have signed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi for this summer's T20 Blast competition.

Nabi is the second Afghan player to agree a county deal after compatriot Rashid Khan signed for Sussex.

The 33-year-old has played 93 one-day internationals and 60 T20 matches for his national team.

"He can make a huge impact in our middle order and is an off-break bowler with great control and skill," said Foxes head coach Paul Nixon.

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will be Leicestershire's second overseas player for the T20 Blast, which they begin with an away game against Northants Steelbacks on 4 July.

Nabi has scored 961 T20 runs for Afghanistan with a strike rate of over 139 and taken 61 wickets at an average of 24.80.

He has also played in various domestic T20 competitions around the world, including Australia's Big Bash and the Caribbean Premier League.

"I have heard a lot of good things about the Foxes," said Nabi.

"I am looking forward to working with Paul Nixon and joining a professional and ambitious county with a good track record in T20."