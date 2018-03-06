David Warner & Quinton de Kock charged by ICC after South Africa v Australia Test

Warner (left) made scores of 51 and 28 in the first Test, while De Kock (right) scored 20 and 83

Australia batsman David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock have been charged by the International Cricket Council for an incident after the first Test in Durban.

Video footage appears to show Australia vice-captain Warner having to be restrained by team-mates during an altercation with wicketkeeper De Kock.

The two players have until Wednesday to respond to the charges.

Warner was charged with a level two offence, De Kock with a level one.

A level two offence carries three or four demerit points, while a level one offence carries one or two, meaning Warner could be banned for one Test, while the heaviest penalty De Kock faces is a fine.

Vice-captain Warner received the full backing of his coach Darren Lehmann, who said they were "certainly supporting David".

Australia won the first Test by 118 runs. The second Test starts on Friday at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.