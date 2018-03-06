World Cup Qualifier: Kyle Coetzer steers Scotland to win over Hong Kong

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer hit 41, including one six, in his unbeaten innings against Hong Kong

World Cup Qualifier Group B: Bulawayo Hong Kong 91 (38.2 overs): N Khan 26; Sole 4-15, Evans 3-19 Scotland 92-6 (23.3 overs): Coetzer 41, Munsey 22; E Khan 3-29 Scotland won by four wickets Scorecard

Scotland took another step towards potential World Cup qualification with a four-wicket win over Hong Kong.

Having beaten Afghanistan in their opener, Scotland are now in a strong position to reach the Super Sixes after their victory in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Tom Sole took 4-15 in his 10 overs as Hong Kong collapsed from 46 without loss to be dismissed for 91.

Fellow bowlers Alisdair Evans (3-19) and Mark Watt (2-23) helped finish off the Hong Kong tail.

Scotland suffered a couple of early setbacks in reply, with Sunday's unbeaten centurion Calum MacLeod departing for just 10 as they slipped to 50-3.

Harry Munsey's cameo of 22, however, took them to the brink of victory.

Craig Wallace and Watt followed Munsey to the pavilion cheaply, but skipper Kyle Coetzer stood firm with an unbeaten 41 as his side reached their target with more than 26 overs to spare.

Scotland next face Nepal on Thursday, 8 March, before completing their group fixtures against Zimbabwe on Monday, 12 March.

Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier (Group B):

Sunday, 4 March - Afghanistan v Scotland (won by seven wickets)

Tuesday, 6 March - Scotland v Hong Kong (won by four wickets)

Thursday, 8 March - Scotland v Nepal

Monday, 12 March - Zimbabwe v Scotland