World Cup Qualifier: Ireland beat Papua New Guinea to keep up winning start

World Cup Qualifier Group A: Harare Sports Club, Harare Ireland 237-6 (49.1 overs): Porterfield 111, Joyce 53; Vala 2-39 Papua New Guinea 235 (50 overs): Ura 151; McBrine 3-38, Rankin 2-41 Ireland won by four wickets Scorecard

Ireland continued their winning start in the World Cup Qualifier series with a four-wicket victory against Group A rivals Papua New Guinea in Zimbabwe.

PNG opener Tony Ura scored a superb 151 but was given little support as the Barramundis posted a total of 235 runs.

Captain William Porterfield's 111 was the pillar of his side's reply as Ireland passed their target with just five balls to spare.

Ireland will next face Group A's top seeds West Indies on 10 March.

After winning the toss, Porterfield asked PNG to bat first at the Harare Sports Club and his decision was quickly rewarded as opener Vani Morea was run out in the second over and Andy McBrine took three early wickets.

Ura continued to score as easily as the Irish bowlers were able to dismiss his batting partners and the opener struck 10 fours and six sixes before he was eventually dismissed by Kevin O'Brien in the final over.

Andy McBrine took three early wickets for Ireland

Porterfield led the Irish response with his own century knock and received support from opening partner Paul Stirling, who scored 27, and a half century by Ed Joyce.

The departure of Porterfield, followed quickly by Kevin O'Brien, left Ireland on 216-6 in the 45th over and still requiring 20 runs to win but Gary Wilson and George Dockrell combined to steer their side to victory.

Ireland beat the Netherlands in their opening group game. The top three in each of the two groups progress to a Super Six competition, from which two will go through to the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.