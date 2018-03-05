Liam Livingstone: Uncapped batsman fit for England Tests in New Zealand

Liam Livingstone has six centuries for Lancashire in 33 matches and has a first-class average of 45.90

Uncapped batsman Liam Livingstone has been passed fit for England's Test series in New Zealand later this month.

The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury on England Lions duty against West Indies A in Antigua in February.

Lancashire captain Livingstone trained with bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad at Edgbaston on Monday and came through a net session without concerns.

He is set to arrive in Hamilton on 9 March, with the first day-night Test taking place on 22 March in Auckland.

The second Test is in Christchurch from 30 March.